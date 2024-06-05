Trials to begin of new RME225 roro terminal tractor

The RME225 ro-ro tractor (Photo: Volvo Penta)

MOL and Volvo Penta are to start trials of a new four-wheel drive electric ro-ro terminal tractor. The trials will be held at the Port of Ghent.

The RME225 tractor will feature a purpose-built electric driveline intended to cut operating costs and remain profitable through the energy transition.

Features of the new driveline include three battery packs, for a total 270 kWh of installed energy capacity. These deliver power to two 200 kW motors, while a separate 50 kW motor powers the hydraulic system and fifth wheel. Power is transferred via an EPT802 gearbox.

The RME225 is intended to have the power needed to operate a full shift equivalent to that of its diesel counterparts.

The Port of Ghent is a hub for DFDS, one of northern Europe’s largest shipping and logistics companies. As part of the trials, DFDS has provided a dedicated operator and specially-designed monitoring space.

Tests will help with fine-tuning the RME225 4x4 electric tractor (Photo: Volvo Penta)

DFDS recently purchased 100 electric trucks from Volvo, in addition to 125 heavy electric trucks previously acquired.

“The technical progress achieved through our collaboration with Volvo Penta in creating the full electric 4x4 RME225 terminal tractor demonstrates our efforts to expand our range of new emission-free vehicles specifically for the rigorous needs of heavy-duty port equipment,” said Conrad Verplancke, sales engineer from MOL. “We’re ensuring that it performs reliably, efficiently, and effectively in real-life operational scenarios.”

During the trials, MOL will also conduct ‘rigorous’ range tests of the RME225 to fine-tune vehicle performance and driveability. This will be critical for efficient operation when moving large loads.