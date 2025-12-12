Responsive Image Banner

Turntide, Electrified Motors now turnkey solutions partners

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

12 December 2025

Turntide Technologies, a designer and manufacturer of electric motors, power electronics and energy storage solutions, announced that Electrified Motors, a UK-based electric motor company, has become the latest Turntide Turnkey Solutions partner. The companies will leverage overlapping networks of system integrators and OEMs to deliver fully validated, plug-n-play motor-inverter electrification solutions to OEMs worldwide.

Electrified Motors’ low-voltage motors and Turntide’s Gen 6 inverter combine to offer customers a scalable solution between 3 and 44 kW. The range is suited for various electric applications, including construction, aerial lifts, light mobility and other industrial equipment.

“Through our collaboration with Turntide, we can be confident that OEMs will receive an electrified motor in a fully validated motor-controller package that is ready to work right out of the box. This will significantly accelerate the electrification transition while eliminating complexity and risk,” said Jim Winchester, managing director, Electrified Motors.

“OEMs face steep hurdles with electrification,” said Ryan Grodzki, vice president, Strategic Partnerships, Turntide. “Our collaboration with Electrified Motors is another example of how we are helping OEMs bring electrified equipment to market faster at a systems level without the headache of having to validate every component of the powertrain.”

