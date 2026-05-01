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Turntide expands axial flux motor portfolio

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

01 May 2026

Turntide Technologies expands axial flux motor portfolio Turntide’s axial flux motor portfolio now includes the new AF300 and AF400 models. (Source: Turntide Technologies)

Turntide Technologies announced its expanded axial flux motor portfolio to include AF300 and AF400 models in single- and double-stacked configurations. The AF300 provides more than 192 Nm of continuous torque and the AF400 provides up to 290 Nm.

The expanded portfolio is designed to support a range of hybrid and electric applications, giving manufacturers more flexibility to match motor performance to application requirements.

Turntide also stated it intends to extend cast casings, previously announced on the single-stacked AF430S and double-stacked AF430D, across the full axial flux motor portfolio in the future. According to the company, casting delivers improved durability, consistency and cost efficiency, which facilitates high-volume production.

The expanded range is designed to increase the options and flexibility of the company’s axial flux motors and the applications in which they can be used, including hybrid systems. Their compact, low-profile design also allows fleet operators to retrofit existing equipment, Turntide stated, extending equipment life through hybridization while decreasing fuel consumption and lowering operating costs.

Turntide Turntide Technologies axial flux motor portfolio axial flux motors hybrid and electric applications AF300 AF400
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