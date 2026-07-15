Turntide to start battery production for Hitachi Rail

Turntide Technologies, a specialist in electrification and hybridization solutions, received its first order from Hitachi Rail to begin production of its next-generation modular battery system for the first U.K.-manufactured battery trains for Arriva Group’s Grand Central intercity fleet.

In April 2025, Arriva Group, which provides passenger transport across Europe, announced an order worth around £300 million for a fleet of nine battery hybrid (tri-mode) trains to replace the Grand Central fleet with greener travel options. The trains are being manufactured at Hitachi’s Newton Aycliffe factory in the UK and are scheduled to be delivered in 2028.

On July 2nd of that year, Hitachi the selection of Turntide’s Gateshead, UK-based operation to supply Gen 2 lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery systems for the battery train contract. The contract was for orders worth nearly £10 million to continue R&D and supply LFP batteries.

Turntide Technologies’ Gateshead, UK-based operation will supply LFP battery systems for the battery train contract. (Photo: Turntide Technologies)

This partnership has officially moved into production, with the potential to support either new battery trains or retrofit more than 600 engines on existing Hitachi Rail UK fleets.

The next-generation battery system will allow for lower cost of operations, extended range and a path to zero-emission travel, Turntide stated, while reducing reliance on fossil fuels and improving air quality and noise pollution. It added that its batteries are designed to deliver greater power density in the same footprint of a diesel engine.

This latest advancement in battery train technology follows a successful intercity trial in 2024, which showed that Turntide’s battery system can be installed on Hitachi Rail trains to reduce fuel costs by 30% to 50% or deliver zero-emission travel in battery mode.

“Following several years of close collaboration, we are now moving into production with Hitachi Rail to deliver quieter, more fuel-efficient, and environmentally friendly rail transport in the UK,” said Steve Hornyak, CEO of Turntide Technologies. “As operators and customers want to be less reliant on fossil fuels, we see growing global demand for hybrid and electric solutions in passenger rail.”

Koji Agatsuma, chief technology officer, Vehicles, Hitachi Rail, stated, “This milestone shows that the UK does not need to wait for battery train manufacturing capability – it already exists in the Northeast. Our £30 million investment, proven trials, the skilled workforce at Newton Aycliffe and our partnership with Turntide have moved battery trains from concept to reality.”

The battery technology will be combined with Hitachi’s HMAX for Rail digital platform to reduce energy consumption and optimize battery charging to make greater use of renewable energy when it is most available and grid demand is lower, he continued.

“This battery and digital innovation are part of Hitachi Rail’s preparation for the next phase of train manufacturing,” he said, “where battery power will deliver greener and more reliable journeys, while supporting the Government’s Northern Growth Strategy.”

Paul Hutchings, Arriva’s managing director for Rail Services, expressed pride in being among the first adopters of the technology following the Group’s collaboration with Hitachi and Turntide.

“Our £300 million investment in a completely new fleet will mean best-in-class, low-emission trains delivering more comfortable and sustainable journeys as well as additional capacity on our network,” he added.