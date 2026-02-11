Turntide to unveil axial flux EDU at Conexpo

This Axial Flux EDU provides electric and hybrid system manufacturers with a configurable and scalable platform. (Photo: Turntide Technologies)

Turntide Technologies, a global provider of electric motors, power electronics and energy storage, will unveil its new axial flux electric drive unit (EDU) in Booth S83247 during ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, March 3-7, in Las Vegas, Nev. The fully validated solution is designed to provide electric and hybrid system manufacturers with a customizable, scalable platform designed to simplify and accelerate product development.

“We’ve created a highly configurable and scalable EDU that easily fits into a wide range of applications from high-performance off-road racing to electric construction equipment,” said Steve Hornyak, Turntide CEO. “By handling the integration, validation and testing upfront, our EDU decreases the risk of bringing new products to market.”

The axial flux EDU is a modular platform designed for scaling across a wide range of vehicle and equipment architectures. According to the company, it delivers 53% higher torque density with 58% less size and 37% less weight compared to a radial flux motor, providing an efficient, space-saving solution for electrified and hybrid vehicles. The platform supports 400 volts and higher with single or stacked axial flux motor options to meet diverse customer requirements. Power ranges from 73 to 220 kW (nominal) and 300 to 700 kW (peak).

The axial flux motor technology delivers high torque and power density in a small form factor that Turntide said reduces overall vehicle weight and frees up space to pair the EDU with a larger battery for extended range. The vehicles can also operate more precisely at slower speeds, the company added. In addition, low-speed, high torque performance enables the use of a less complex gear design.

The motor and inverter share the same cooling system to simplify integration and maintain performance. To reduce downtime and lower maintenance costs, the system is designed so that individual components can be serviced separately.

Major applications for the axial flux EDU include off-highway applications, including high-performance powersports, heavy equipment used in construction, automotive and other off-highway applications.

Demonstrating its capabilities, Turntide noted that its Sierra Echo-R, powered by the axial flux EDU platform, became the first purpose-built electric vehicle to qualify for and compete in the King of the Hammers Desert Challenge course. Designed to expose drivetrain limits under sustained vibration, load, dirt/dust and heat, the event provided a real-world proving ground for the EDU’s performance, where it operated with no issues while enduring more than 600 miles of tough desert terrain.