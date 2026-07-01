Two companies renamed Deutz NewTech

To create a unified, clearly recognizable NewTech presence, Deutz AG announced that two of its companies are being renamed with immediate effect.

The name change will be visible on-site with the Deutz NewTech logo. (Photo: Deutz AG)

The electrification specialist previously known as Urban Mobility Systems B.V., acquired by Deutz in 2025, will now operate under the name Deutz NewTech Netherlands B.V. The Dutch company has successfully electrified more than 300 machines including excavators, wheel loaders and cranes, Deutz noted, and has built a position as an innovation and technology leader for battery-electric drives for off-highway applications.

Futavis GmbH, based in Aachen, Germany, and acquired by Deutz in 2019, will become Deutz NewTech GmbH. The specialist in battery management systems (BMS) and battery technology focuses on the development of modular scalable battery systems, with its proprietary BMS a core element of its customer-specific battery solutions.

Both companies work closely with various Deutz locations on the development and industrialization of battery systems, software solutions and electrified powertrain concepts, the announcement stated, and have played a key role in building up the NewTech portfolio in recent years.

“With the new company names, we are making visible what has already become reality in our daily business: we work as a one NewTech team across locations on shared products and solutions,” said Bert van Hasselt, CEO of the Business Unit NewTech. “The former individual company brands will become less prominent, while our technology and system expertise under the name ‘Deutz NewTech’ move even more into the spotlight.

“In future, our customers will see even more clearly that all NewTech activities are part of Deutz,” he added, “with a shared understanding of quality, a common technology roadmap and a consistent service philosophy.”