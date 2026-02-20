UK heavy goods vehicle registrations fall 10% in 2025

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the advocacy group for vehicle OEMs and component suppliers in the UK, has reported that registrations of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in the United Kingdom fell -10.0% to 40,504 units in 2025.

Registrations of rigid HGVs fell -14.1% to 22,250 units, while numbers for articulated models (artics) reached 18,254 (-4.3%).

In the report, the SMMT noted that the overall market contracted in each quarter of the year, ‘reflecting a challenging economic backdrop and a normalising of fleet renewal after three years of sustained post-pandemic growth’.

Renault Trucks E-Tech 4x2 - zero-emission truck registrations in the UK increased over 2025 (Photo: Renault Trucks)

According to the information, one positive was the growth in demand for new refuse vehicles, which increased 22.6% to 2,459 registrations.

Another segment showing an upswing was registrations of zero-emission HGVs, which increased 170,5% year-on-year to reach 587 units. Demand was said to have tripled over the final quarter compared to 2024.

There are now 21 zero-emission HGV models now available in the UK suitable for a broad range of use cases.

Despite those positive numbers, zero-emission models now only make up 1.4% of the national fleet. This is due to a series of reasons, including decreasing operating margins, uncertainty on how to integrate zero-emission models into existing fleets and delays for depot-to-grid connections which can be up to 15 years.

The SMMT noted that while an ‘improved’ Plug-in Truck grant and the new Depot Charging Scheme should help more operators to make the switch, investments cannot be made unless there is a guarantee of timely infrastructure delivery.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “The new HGV market continues to normalise amid economic constraints on fleet investment, but a return to growth in 2026 is needed so that UK businesses can keep moving with the latest, cleanest vehicle technology.

“Innovative new models are helping to lift zero emission truck uptake but to unlock real growth, we need faster depot grid connections and planning approvals – only then can more operators invest and capitalise on the benefits of zero emission fleets.”