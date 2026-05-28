Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
UK Kubota dealer moves branch to larger premises
28 May 2026
UK-based Kubota dealer Lister Wilder has extended its customer propostion with the move to a new site in Salisbury.
The new location is located to the previous site, but now offers more space for sales and service operations.
The parts storage facilities alone are four times larger than at the previous building.
Lister Wilder now has six locations across southern England, four of which specialize in construction machinery.
Many of the technicians at Lister Wilder also offer mobile field services to keep customer machines operational no matter the location.
“The opening of our new Salisbury depot marks a significant milestone for Lister Wilder,” said managing director Charlie King.
“Since taking on the area in 2023, we’ve invested over £1m to ensure we can fully support construction customers across Hampshire, Dorset and Wiltshire. With 60 mobile service engineers, £3m of parts stock, inter-depot deliveries and factory-trained, knowledgeable staff, we’re ideally positioned to support our growing customer base.”
King added that the company has recently unveiled the new 14-tonne excavators and compact tracked loaders.
“With machines sold in our very first week at the new site, it’s clear that these products are opening up exciting new markets for us,” said King.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.