UK Kubota dealer moves branch to larger premises

UK-based Kubota dealer Lister Wilder has extended its customer propostion with the move to a new site in Salisbury.

The new location is located to the previous site, but now offers more space for sales and service operations.

The parts storage facilities alone are four times larger than at the previous building.

New Lister Wilder site in Salisbury (Photo: Lister Wilder)

Lister Wilder now has six locations across southern England, four of which specialize in construction machinery.

Many of the technicians at Lister Wilder also offer mobile field services to keep customer machines operational no matter the location.

“The opening of our new Salisbury depot marks a significant milestone for Lister Wilder,” said managing director Charlie King.

“Since taking on the area in 2023, we’ve invested over £1m to ensure we can fully support construction customers across Hampshire, Dorset and Wiltshire. With 60 mobile service engineers, £3m of parts stock, inter-depot deliveries and factory-trained, knowledgeable staff, we’re ideally positioned to support our growing customer base.”

King added that the company has recently unveiled the new 14-tonne excavators and compact tracked loaders.

“With machines sold in our very first week at the new site, it’s clear that these products are opening up exciting new markets for us,” said King.