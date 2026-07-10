Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Unattended OTA updates for Mack Trucks

KHL Staff

10 July 2026

Mack Trucks adds Lock & Leave enhancement to Mack Over-the-Air (OTA). (Photo: Mack Trucks)

Mack Trucks is making remote software updates even easier with a new Lock & Leave enhancement to Mack Over-the-Air (OTA) that allows remote software updates to complete unattended after the driver parks, locks the truck and walks away. This means software-defined updates can occur during normal downtime without requiring the driver to remain with the vehicle.

Once a driver initiates an eligible software update through Driver Display Activation, they simply exit the truck, lock it and leave. The truck stays powered on only long enough to finish installing the update, then shuts itself down. When the driver returns, it is updated and ready for work.

The same is true in the shop, where a technician can start updates on one truck after another without going back to each one.

The enhancement is expected to become available this fall following final validation. It will roll out first on the new Mack Pioneer, Anthem, Granite and Keystone models.

Mack Trucks remote software updates software updates OTA Lock & Leave Mack Over-the-Air
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Rijkswaterstaat development program for electric ERTVs
Development process launched for emissions-free emergency tugboats
Rizon introduces service combo body for electric trucks
Familiar functionality meets a zero-emission platform
Guide to construction electrification published in France
CINERGIC group - including DLR, FFB and FNTP - says document explains how to use electric machines on construction sites
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262-347-8808 E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA