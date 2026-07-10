Unattended OTA updates for Mack Trucks

Mack Trucks adds Lock & Leave enhancement to Mack Over-the-Air (OTA). (Photo: Mack Trucks)

Mack Trucks is making remote software updates even easier with a new Lock & Leave enhancement to Mack Over-the-Air (OTA) that allows remote software updates to complete unattended after the driver parks, locks the truck and walks away. This means software-defined updates can occur during normal downtime without requiring the driver to remain with the vehicle.

Once a driver initiates an eligible software update through Driver Display Activation, they simply exit the truck, lock it and leave. The truck stays powered on only long enough to finish installing the update, then shuts itself down. When the driver returns, it is updated and ready for work.

The same is true in the shop, where a technician can start updates on one truck after another without going back to each one.

The enhancement is expected to become available this fall following final validation. It will roll out first on the new Mack Pioneer, Anthem, Granite and Keystone models.