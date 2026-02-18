Responsive Image Banner

Unicontrol 3D excavator control system now available in North America

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

18 February 2026

Following on from the European rollout of its 3D machine control technology, Volvo Construction Equipment and Unicontrol has made the system available on excavators on North America.

The Unicontrol 3D system helps excavator operators work with more speed, precision and efficiency, whether they are digging trenches, grading slopes or creating site profiles.

Unicontrol 3D package in action Unicontrol 3D package in action (Photo: Volvo CE)

The system will be fully-integrated with Volvo Active Control to provide a single interface with one set of hardware.

When customers order the Volvo Co-Pilot with Dig Assist, the Volvo CE machine control system for excavators, all necessary hardware will be installed at the factory. The only additional step is to activate the Unicontrol3D application.

“We always aim to make advanced technology approachable and the Volvo Co-Pilot is an open platform where partners can join us in delivering innovative solutions,” said Matthew McLean, Product manager, Assist Systems at Volvo CE. “Unicontrol is the latest to come on board, bringing flexible 3D machine control that boosts productivity and simplicity for our customers.”

Unicontrol3D is described as being designed for adaptability. The software is said to be capable of integrating with any type of excavator, with any data format and any workflow. This allows contractors to optimize mixed fleets without being locked into a single ecosystem.

“The demand for flexible and accessible 3D machine control is not slowing down,” said Martin Kirkmand, CEO at Unicontrol. “And this partnership with Volvo CE shows how well we’re responding to that demand with technology that prioritizes efficiency, versatility and ease of use.”

The new Unicontrol3D system will be on show at Conexpo-Con/Agg, March 3-7 in Las Vegas (F24029 in the Festival Grounds).

