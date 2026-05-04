Vanair shows EPEQ IM HVAC system at industry events

Vanair, a Lincoln Electric Company, is showing its new EPEQ IM HVAC system at ACT Expo 2026, May 4-7, in Las Vegas, Nev., and at the Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference, May 31-June 3, in Williamsburg, Va. The system, which integrates directly with factory heating and air conditioning components, is designed to eliminate unnecessary engine idling by automatically managing engine shutdown and restart while also maintaining cab comfort.

In designing the EPEQ IM HVAC, Ralph Gee, idle management engineer at Vanair, said the company focused on eliminating the installation challenges and operational complexity that may discourage fleets from adopting idle management technology. “The two-module design with plug-and-play connections reduces installation time and failure points,” he noted, “while factory HVAC integration means crews get the same comfortable air delivery they’re accustomed to without added dashboard units.”

Vanair’s EPEQ IM HVAC system integrates directly with factory heating and air conditioning components. (Photo: Vanair)

For cooling, an auxiliary compressor connects in parallel to the OEM air conditioning system, circulating refrigerant through existing condenser and evaporator components and delivering climate-controlled air through factory vents. For heating, a fuel-fired auxiliary heater warms coolant flowing through the factory heater core and engine block, maintaining cab comfort while preventing cold starts that accelerate diesel particulate filter degradation.

When the vehicle shuts down, the system automatically transfers electrical loads including headlights, blower fans and interior lights from the vehicle’s starting battery to the EPEQ battery system, preventing parasitic drain of the battery while maintaining all vehicle functions. An internal thermostat continuously monitors cab temperature and automatically restarts the engine if auxiliary systems cannot maintain comfort during extreme conditions.

The EPEQ IM HVAC operates automatically based on fleet-determined parameters. Its 4.3-in. display serves as the centralized control point for operators to access idle management, battery status, Air45 compressor, e-PTO hydraulic functions and other EPEQ equipment.

The baseline 48V, 5-kWh ELiMENT battery provides several hours of climate-controlled operation depending on ambient conditions. Additional batteries extend runtime for applications requiring longer engine-off periods.

During ACT Expo, Chip Jones, national manager of Electrified Products Group for Vanair, will take the main stage to discuss real-world fleet electrification results, including the MidSouth Aggregate case study in which Vanair said the Tennessee-based quarry operation, by using EPEQ IM HVAC, was able to reduce daily vehicle fuel consumption from 10 to 15 gallons to 2 to 3 gallons per eight-hour shift.