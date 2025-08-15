Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Vanguard to highlight battery solutions at iVT Expo

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

15 August 2025

Vanguard, a Briggs & Stratton brand, will showcase its latest advancements in lithium-ion battery technology at iVT Expo in Chicago, Ill., USA, August 20-21. The company said it will highlight its philosophy of moving beyond the “one-size-fits-all” approach and display a comprehensive range of battery packs designed for seamless integration.

The Vanguard Si1.5 Commercial Battery has a standard interface that allows it to be easily exchanged between different equipment. (Photo: Vanguard)

Attendees visiting the booth can explore a lineup of commercial battery packs, said Vanguard, with each pack engineered for durability, safety and performance. Features include diecast aluminum casings, advanced battery management systems (BMS) and dual CANbus communication. Other integrated system components, such as motor controllers, are offered to provide a comprehensive power solution.

Products featured in the booth will include:

  • Vanguard 1.5-kWh1 (Si1.5) Commercial Battery: This swappable battery pack offers a standard charge time of 75 minutes when used with compatible Vanguard chargers. Its standard interface allows it to be easily exchanged between different equipment.
  • Vanguard 3.5-kWh (Fi3.5) Commercial Battery: Designed for easy integration, the Fi3.5 is now available in 24V and 48V versions.
    The Vanguard Fi7.0 Commercial Battery. (Photo: Vanguard)
  • Vanguard 5-kWh1 (Fi5.0) Commercial Battery: The Fi5.0 shares many of the same benefits of the rest of the battery lineup while providing easy integration with OEM equipment and readily serviceable components.
  • Vanguard 7-kWh (Fi7.0) Commercial Battery: This battery is available in both long and tall configurations to suit a wider range of applications from construction to industrial and recreation. It can be scaled in parallel with other Fi7.0 packs to meet larger power needs.

Two of Vanguard’s network of Battery Technology Partners will also be edemonstrating real-world application and integration of Vanguard battery systems.  Kraft Mobile Systems will display a Multiquip Concrete Buggy powered by the Fi5.0 battery, and Hydraulic Controls Inc. will display a UTV powered by the Fi7.0 long battery.

Other Battery Technology Partners who will be at the show include Terzo Power Solutions, IFP Motion Solutions, Applied Engineering Systems, Canimex, JEM Technical, JWF Technologies and Nott Company.

Vanguard Kraft Mobile Systems Hydraulic Controls Inc. battery packs lithium-ion battery technology commercial battery iVT Expo Vanguard 1.5-kWh1 (Si1.5) Commercial Battery Vanguard 5-kWh1 (Fi5.0) Commercial Battery Chicago Illinois
Power Progress Networking Forum

The Tariff Report Everyone Will Want...
Early Access For Attendees.

All Power Progress Networking Forum attendees will recieve early access to the updated digital report by Off-Highway Research, 'The Imapct of U.S. Tarriffs on the Construction Equipment Industry'.

Register your interest
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
New Holland D-Series mini excavators built in-house
E42D and E50D mark the debut of a fully in-house engineered D-Series line
Caterpillar recognizes top-performing suppliers
Recognized in Supplier Excellence, Aftermarket Excellence and Supplier of the Year categories
Ag automation solutions on display at FIRA USA
Annual event returns to California in October
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA