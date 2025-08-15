Vanguard to highlight battery solutions at iVT Expo

Vanguard, a Briggs & Stratton brand, will showcase its latest advancements in lithium-ion battery technology at iVT Expo in Chicago, Ill., USA, August 20-21. The company said it will highlight its philosophy of moving beyond the “one-size-fits-all” approach and display a comprehensive range of battery packs designed for seamless integration.

The Vanguard Si1.5 Commercial Battery has a standard interface that allows it to be easily exchanged between different equipment. (Photo: Vanguard)

Attendees visiting the booth can explore a lineup of commercial battery packs, said Vanguard, with each pack engineered for durability, safety and performance. Features include diecast aluminum casings, advanced battery management systems (BMS) and dual CANbus communication. Other integrated system components, such as motor controllers, are offered to provide a comprehensive power solution.

Products featured in the booth will include:

Vanguard 1.5-kWh1 (Si1.5) Commercial Battery: This swappable battery pack offers a standard charge time of 75 minutes when used with compatible Vanguard chargers. Its standard interface allows it to be easily exchanged between different equipment.

Vanguard 3.5-kWh (Fi3.5) Commercial Battery: Designed for easy integration, the Fi3.5 is now available in 24V and 48V versions.

Vanguard 5-kWh1 (Fi5.0) Commercial Battery: The Fi5.0 shares many of the same benefits of the rest of the battery lineup while providing easy integration with OEM equipment and readily serviceable components.

Vanguard 7-kWh (Fi7.0) Commercial Battery: This battery is available in both long and tall configurations to suit a wider range of applications from construction to industrial and recreation. It can be scaled in parallel with other Fi7.0 packs to meet larger power needs.

Two of Vanguard’s network of Battery Technology Partners will also be edemonstrating real-world application and integration of Vanguard battery systems. Kraft Mobile Systems will display a Multiquip Concrete Buggy powered by the Fi5.0 battery, and Hydraulic Controls Inc. will display a UTV powered by the Fi7.0 long battery.

Other Battery Technology Partners who will be at the show include Terzo Power Solutions, IFP Motion Solutions, Applied Engineering Systems, Canimex, JEM Technical, JWF Technologies and Nott Company.