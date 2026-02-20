Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Vanguard offers chance to win battery-powered fleet

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

20 February 2026

Vanguard, a global provider of commercial engines and lithium-ion battery solutions, announced it will debut its Rental Yard of the Future giveaway at the The ARA Show, March 2-4 in Orlando, Fla., USA. The initiative is being launched in collaboration with OEMs Mi-T-M Corporation, Classen and Bartell Global to lower the barrier to entry for adoption of electrified equipment within the rental industry.

Vanguard Rental Yard of the Future giveaway

“​​To truly accelerate the adoption of electrified equipment, we need to get these machines out of the booth and into the hands of end users,” said David Frank, senior vice president and president of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “The Rental Yard of the Future is a strategic collaboration that turns concept into reality – providing a complete suite of equipment that gives a rental business instant entry into the electrified market.”

One winner will be selected to receive a mini fleet package of battery-powered rental equipment, including:

  • An integrated Vanguard battery system for each piece of equipment, including battery packs, charger, motors and motor controllers.
  • A fully functional battery-powered machine compatible with the Vanguard battery system, including:

Eligible rental yard owners and employees can enter immediately by filling out a digital entry form online prior to the show. During The ARA Show, attendees can enter in person by visiting the Vanguard booth (#5008) or any participating OEM booth.

The winner will be selected via a random drawing held on the final day of the show.

Vanguard Briggs & Stratton Mi-T-M Corporation Rental Yard of the Future giveaway electrified equipment adoption rental industry The ARA Show David Frank Vanguard battery system Mi-T-M ePowerStation Orlando, Fla., USA
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Argo-Hytos appoints new COO
Shrikant Bairagi takes over the role of chief operating officer for the group
Topcon, Fixposition enter collaboration agreement
Companies will collaborate on development of future product offerings
Daimler Coaches N.A. inaugurates new U.S. HQ
Grand opening ceremony held for new U.S. headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

6 Weeks Until Power Sourcing Guide (PSG) Goes to Print

LAST REMINDER

Free Ebook

Brands not in the Power Sourcing Guide risk being invisible when buyers make sourcing decisions.

Find out more in our media pack