Vanguard offers chance to win battery-powered fleet

Vanguard, a global provider of commercial engines and lithium-ion battery solutions, announced it will debut its Rental Yard of the Future giveaway at the The ARA Show, March 2-4 in Orlando, Fla., USA. The initiative is being launched in collaboration with OEMs Mi-T-M Corporation, Classen and Bartell Global to lower the barrier to entry for adoption of electrified equipment within the rental industry.

“​​To truly accelerate the adoption of electrified equipment, we need to get these machines out of the booth and into the hands of end users,” said David Frank, senior vice president and president of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “The Rental Yard of the Future is a strategic collaboration that turns concept into reality – providing a complete suite of equipment that gives a rental business instant entry into the electrified market.”

One winner will be selected to receive a mini fleet package of battery-powered rental equipment, including:

An integrated Vanguard battery system for each piece of equipment, including battery packs, charger, motors and motor controllers.

A fully functional battery-powered machine compatible with the Vanguard battery system, including: Mi-T-M ePowerStation Classen TR20eV turf rake Bartell Global BCF1570 forward plate compactor



Eligible rental yard owners and employees can enter immediately by filling out a digital entry form online prior to the show. During The ARA Show, attendees can enter in person by visiting the Vanguard booth (#5008) or any participating OEM booth.

The winner will be selected via a random drawing held on the final day of the show.