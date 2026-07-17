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Vermeer adds transporter for solar pile layout

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

17 July 2026

Vermeer MT500 material transporter The new Vermeer MT500 material transporter for delivering and placing W-beam piles on ground-mount, utility-scale solar jobsites. (Photo: Vermeer)

On most ground-mount, utility scale solar jobsites, layout of W-beam piles involves a crew operating skid steers or telehandlers to move pile bundles from the staging area to the required pile positions. It is labor-intensive work, and consistent, accurate placement can be difficult to achieve at scale.

Vermeer’s new MT500 material transporter is designed to address this challenge by consistently and precisely delivering and placing W-beam piles, with minimal labor required. Its automated arm picks each pile and places it on the correct pile plan position with the push of a button, handling piles up to 400 lbs. (181.44 kg). The adjustable pile rack is configurable on site to hold 10- to 25-ft. piles up to a 5,000-lb. (2,268 kg) payload, giving contractors the flexibility to work with different pile sizes on the same jobsite.

A 74-hp (55 kW) Tier 4 Final/Stage V Rehlko engine powers the machine without requiring diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). The machine has a 35-gal (132 L) fuel capacity.

Vermeer MT500 material transporter Powered by a 74-hp Rehlko engine, the MT500 features an automated arm and an adjustable pile rack that holds 10- to 25-ft. piles up to a 5,000-lb. payload. (Photo: Vermeer)

The transporter is compatible with third-party GPS systems and uses point-to-point and row-to-row automation to move accurately across the solar field. An amber beacon indicates when the machine is in remote control or automation mode, and the object detection system and bump bars slow or stop the machine when an object is detected in specific travel zones. An emergency stop is standard. All machine functions are controlled via a full-function wireless remote.

Rubber tracks enable 6.4-psi (44 kPa) ground pressure, reducing ground disturbance and allowing the machine to work in wet conditions. With 12 in. (30 cm) of ground clearance, the MT500 handles uneven terrain across a range of jobsite conditions.

No major disassembly is required to move between sites. The stowable pile rack and arm enable overall dimensions of 88 in. (224 cm) wide and 187 in. (475 cm) long in transport mode.

The MT500 shares the same on-machine display as the Vermeer PD25R pile driver, enabling crews familiar with that machine to get up to speed quickly. On-rig diagnostics deliver specific diagnostic explanations and prescriptive troubleshooting steps, plus the unit integrates with the VermeerOne platform to deliver real-time machine data to help operators and fleet managers proactively manage maintenance and performance.

Vermeer W-beam piles solar jobsites ground-mount MT500 Tier 4 Final/Stage V Rehlko engine
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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262-347-8808 E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
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