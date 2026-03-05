Vermeer highlights vac truck, surface miner

The VXT400 and VXT500 vacuum excavators feature a 25-ft. boom with dual digging capability. (Photo: Vermeer)

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Vermeer is highlighting two of its most recent product launches: the VXT400 and VXT500 vacuum trucks and the SM55 surface miner.

The VXT400 and VXT500 vacuum excavators feature a 25-ft. (7.6 m) boom with 330-degree rotation and dual digging capability that enables two operators to work simultaneously from separate dig points.

The VXT400 comes in 58,000- (26,308 kg), 76,000- (34,473 kg) or 86,000-lb. GVWR options. It delivers 4,131-cfm (117 m³/min) airflow and 18-in. Hg (0.61 bar) vacuum with spoil tank options of 8, 10 or 12 cu. yd. (6.1, 7.6 or 9.2 m³) starting at 32,500-lb. (14,741 kg) dry weight. The VXT500 is offered in 76,000- (34,473 kg) and 86,000-lb. (39,009 kg) GVWR configurations. It features 5,018-cfm (142 m³/min) airflow and 27-in. Hg (0.91 bar) vacuum with 10- and 12-cu. yd. (7.6 or 9.2 m³) spoil tank options starting at 35,300-lb. (16,011 kg) dry weight.

The units’ hydraulically driven water system automatically shuts off when water flow stops and operates only at the speed required. According to Vermeer, this eliminates unloader valve wear and reduces maintenance while delivering longer system life and improved energy efficiency. The 3,000-psi (206 bar) water pressure at 10 gpm (38 L/min) with optional 19.4 gpm (73 L/min) provides consistent cutting power in tough soil conditions.

Boom options include 6- (15.2-cm) or 8-in. (20.3-cm) diameter on the VXT400 and 8-in. diameter on the VXT500, both with telescoping or hose handling configurations. The side-stow boom allows the dig tube to stay connected during transport for minimal setup time.

Both vacuum excavators feature 50-degree spoil tank tilt with cam-over hydraulic rear door for fast dumping and tight cycle times. Other features include built-in interlocks, advanced intuitive controls for intuitive operation and an optional camera system with boom reach radius overlay that Vermeer said shows operators exactly where they can dig before parking the truck, eliminating wasted setup time and helping crews position for maximum coverage.

Single-load surface mining

The 120,000-lb. (54,431 kg) SM55 surface miner for quarrying, surface mining and civil construction applications is engineered with drive-on, drive-off capability that enables single-load transportation on common industry trailers with minimal permitting requirements.

Powered by a 415-hp (310-kW) Caterpillar C13 ACERT Tier 4 Final engine, the machine delivers 75-degree highwall capability, a maximum cutting depth of 13.8 in. (351 mm) and a maximum cutting width of 96 in. (2,438 mm). The single-side, direct-drive drum design delivers enhanced power efficiency while requiring fewer components. The top-down cutting action increases drum power availability while reducing material grade blending and minimizing wear on cutting teeth and machine undercarriage, Vermeer explained. Operators control material sizing by adjusting cutting depth, drum speed, travel speed and tooth selection.

A full-function wireless remote control is used to control all machine functions from the operator’s vehicle. An operator presence system automatically stops cutting operations if the operator leaves the seat or fails to respond to system alerts. The remote-control system also includes access to real-time machine diagnostics through TecX technology.

A low center of gravity, stable parallel track design and zero turn radius combine to provide enhanced stability across diverse surface conditions while allowing the machine to navigate tight sites efficiently. The zero turn radius capability reduces turnaround time on end rows and in confined areas, contributing to overall production efficiency.

GPS technology allows operators to upload detailed line-by-line plans to the navigation system. The machine then automatically follows the predetermined plan, helping crews work more efficiently while maintaining consistent cutting accuracy.

Other machines on display in Booth S61422 include the next-generation ML-series mini loaders, the D24 horizontal directional drill and microtrenching solutions, the LS3600TX low-speed shredder and a prototype machine designed for the toughest conditions on Earth and beyond.