Vermeer reveals plans for new Iowa manufacturing center

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

23 February 2026

Equipment manufacturer Vermeer, which has its headquarters in Pella, Iowa, is to construct a new 300,000 square foot facility in Bondurant (near Des Moines).

The company has purchased 186 acres of land which will be the site of the new factory.

Vermeer headquarters in Pella, Iowa Vermeer headquarters in Pella, Iowa (Photo: Vermeer)

According to Vermeer, the expansion will support all areas of the business, from R&D through to growing customer demand for equipment produced by the company.

“While Pella will always be home to our headquarters, the need for Vermeer equipment has continued to grow and the innovation coming from Vermeer requires continued investment both in Pella and beyond,” said Jason Andringa, president and CEO.

“After announcing the launch of our Vermeer Des Moines team just three years ago, we’re excited to further our commitment to our customers, our team, the greater Des Moines metro and the state of Iowa through this investment.”

The new facility will include advanced manufacturing tools and practices, a new air circulation system and other key features.

The Bondurant site will have full-spectrum manufacturing capability, including machining, weld, paint and assembly. It will also deliver products which are marketed under the company’s Cutting Edge brand.

Plans for the new plant are the latest in a series of investments made across the Vermeer business. These have included the addition of a 135,000 square foot expansion at the location in Greenville, SC, and a 312,000 square foot global parts distribution center in Pella.

Vermeer Vermeer Des Moines team manufacturing center facility equipment manufacturer Jason Andringa Cutting Edge brand Pella, Iowa Bondurant
