Director of Engineering named at Allient Rochester

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

04 February 2026

Ben Vespone to lead new product development.

Allient Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of speciality motion, controls and power products and solutions, has appointed Ben Vespone as director of Engineering at Allient Rochester (formerly ORMEC Systems).

Vespone will be responsible for all new product development and value-add design and integration projects, with the Allient Rochester engineering team reporting to him.

“Ben brings deep technical expertise and a proven ability to lead engineering teams and translate complex requirements into differentiated customer solutions,” said Jesse Dowd, general manager of Allient Rochester. “His leadership will help us accelerate new product development, deliver greater value to our customers, and we look forward to the value he will bring to our organization.”

Ben Vespone. (Photo: Allient)

He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering from the University of Rochester and brings strong experience launching complex electronic and electromechanical products and solutions into highly regulated markets. The company said his hands-on design and leadership experience spans electronics, embedded systems, motion control, requirements management, risk analysis, standards compliance, and collaborative new product development execution.

Allient Rochester designs and manufactures servo drives, motion controllers, single and multi-axis integrated assemblies, and value-add sub-system and system level solutions for mission-critical motion control applications.

