VIA Technologies debuts AI-powered reversing solution

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

04 March 2026

VIA Technologies debuts VIA Detect at ConExpo-Con/Agg VIA Detect Combines is designed to deliver precise differentiation between pedestrians, vehicles and harmless obstacles. (Source: VIA Technologies)

In Booth N12935, VIA Technologies, Inc. is debuting the VIA Detect rugged, retrofit-ready safety solution for the construction, mining and aggregates industries at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, taking place this week in Las Vegas, Nev. The system combines advanced people detection with predictive Time-To-Collision (TTC) logic to act as a digital spotter for operators to ensure safety while reversing.

A single camera and radar configuration deliver precise differentiation between pedestrians, vehicles and harmless obstacles, the company explained, while TTC Logic utilizes radar algorithms to calculate trajectory and speed to alert only on imminent threats rather than parallel traffic.

This intelligent gear-direction logic activates exclusively when the vehicle shifts into reverse to scan the path for people and obstacles. Visual and audible alerts trigger only in high-risk scenarios, mitigating alert fatigue and ensuring each notification commands attention.

The system is engineered for simple installation on loaders and compact equipment for rapid fleet-wide deployment.

