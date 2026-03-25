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[Video Exclusive] One-on-one with Cummins CEO Jennifer Rumsey

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

25 March 2026

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Power Progress Editor Becky Schultz spoke with Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins CEO and Chair, about strategic moves made by the company in the past year, how Cummins is working to facilitate decarbonization strategies for its customers and what comes next in terms of new product and technology development.

Cummins Power Progress decarbonization strategies new product and technology development strategic moves ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 Jennifer Rumsey Becky Schultz
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