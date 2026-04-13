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[Video] How Moog’s AEMS Tech Cuts Electrification Cost & Complexity

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

13 April 2026

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Dr. Nate Keller, strategic business manager, Moog Inc., discussed how the Adaptive Electrification Management System (AEMS) helps to reduce the cost and complexity of moving to electrification – noting it can help save up to 30% of the cost for high-voltage cables and eliminate over 80% of the coolant cables and connectors.

Moog Inc. electrification Electrification Cost & Complexity high-voltage cables ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 Dr. Nate Keller Adaptive Electrification Management System (AEMS)
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