[Video] How Moog’s AEMS Tech Cuts Electrification Cost & Complexity
13 April 2026
At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Dr. Nate Keller, strategic business manager, Moog Inc., discussed how the Adaptive Electrification Management System (AEMS) helps to reduce the cost and complexity of moving to electrification – noting it can help save up to 30% of the cost for high-voltage cables and eliminate over 80% of the coolant cables and connectors.
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