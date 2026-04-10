[Video] How Wacker Neuson’s TRLS Prevents Generator Wet Stacking Risk
10 April 2026
At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Fred Paul, sales engineering manager, Wacker Neuson, used the 84-kW G100 mobile generator to discuss how the unit’s standard thermal recovery load system (TRLS) prevents wet stacking on the engine and will automatically provide load to the generator when no or low external load is detected.
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