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[Video] How Wacker Neuson’s TRLS Prevents Generator Wet Stacking Risk

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

10 April 2026

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Fred Paul, sales engineering manager, Wacker Neuson, used the 84-kW G100 mobile generator to discuss how the unit’s standard thermal recovery load system (TRLS) prevents wet stacking on the engine and will automatically provide load to the generator when no or low external load is detected.

Wacker Neuson wet stacking engine load ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 Fred Paul G100 mobile generator TRLS
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