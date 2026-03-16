[Video] Kawasaki Shows GeoTorq Flex Fuel Engine Concept
16 March 2026
At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Troy Smith, new product development engineering manager, Engine Division, at Kawasaki Engines, presented the company’s GeoTorq concept flex fuel capable engine platform. The engine can be provided with additional fuel systems and technology for use in industrial and commercial applications.
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