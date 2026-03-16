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[Video] Kawasaki Shows GeoTorq Flex Fuel Engine Concept

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

16 March 2026

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Troy Smith, new product development engineering manager, Engine Division, at Kawasaki Engines, presented the company’s GeoTorq concept flex fuel capable engine platform. The engine can be provided with additional fuel systems and technology for use in industrial and commercial applications.

Kawasaki Engines flex fuel engine new product development ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 Troy Smith GeoTorq concept flex fuel capable engine platform
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