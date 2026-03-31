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[Video] Kioti Enters Compact Excavator Market with Three Models

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

31 March 2026

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Joel Hicks, product line manager at Kioti Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA Inc., dropped the curtain on the new MX Series excavators, which include the MX350 standard model with zero tailswing and MX350 extended arm model, both in the 3.5-ton class, and the MX570, a 5.7-ton machine.

The new machines come factory equipped with an angle blade, thumb, auxiliary hydraulics and a mechanical quick coupler. Smooth, stable multi-function hydraulics enable precise, simultaneous movements for greater control and overall efficiency. Reinforced structures, protected components and load-holding valves support long-term durability across demanding work environments.

The MX Series excavators are slated to launch in Spring 2026.

Other Kioti products:

Kioti Tractor Daedong-USA Inc. Compact Excavator Market zero tailswing multi-function hydraulics ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 Joel Hicks MX Series excavators MX350 standard model
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