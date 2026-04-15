[Video] Kubota Launches the SVL110-3 Compact Track Loader
15 April 2026
At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Anna Kitzrow, compact track loader product manager, Kubota Tractor Corp., walks through the key features of the new SVL110-3 compact track loader, including 112.7 gross hp and a 3,700-lb. rated operating capacity in the same compact footprint as the SVL97-3. Other advanced features include the heat management system, auxiliary performance system and creep mode.
More Notable Specs
- 279.8-lb.-ft. of torque
- 45-gpm auxiliary flow
- Travel speeds of 5.5/8.4 mph (low/high range)
- Footprint of 123.7 x 77.2 x 83.1 in.
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