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[Video] Prinoth Debuts 22.5-ton Crawler Carrier with PowerForce Undercarriage

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

27 March 2026

Bryan Furnace, contractor/operator/influencer, and Frank Gangi, product manager for Prinoth Crawler Carrier, explain the benefits of the PowerForce undercarriage on the all-new Panther T23r, the company’s largest and most technologically advanced rotating crawler carrier, which was unveiled at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026. The new model is the first to feature the undercarriage with its patent-pending design that the company said delivers “unmatched terrain performance and operational efficiency.”

  • Payload capacity: 22.5 short tons
  • Total weight: 40 tons
  • Dimensions: 9.8 ft. (3 m) wide, 10.8 ft. (3.175 m) tall
  • Upper structure rotation: Continuous 360-degree
  • Dump box: Rounded Hardox steel dump box with telescopic cylinder
Prinoth undercarriage patent-pending design unmatched terrain performance ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 Bryan Furnace Frank Gangi Panther T23r PowerForce undercarriage
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