[Video] Prinoth Debuts 22.5-ton Crawler Carrier with PowerForce Undercarriage
27 March 2026
Bryan Furnace, contractor/operator/influencer, and Frank Gangi, product manager for Prinoth Crawler Carrier, explain the benefits of the PowerForce undercarriage on the all-new Panther T23r, the company’s largest and most technologically advanced rotating crawler carrier, which was unveiled at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026. The new model is the first to feature the undercarriage with its patent-pending design that the company said delivers “unmatched terrain performance and operational efficiency.”
- Payload capacity: 22.5 short tons
- Total weight: 40 tons
- Dimensions: 9.8 ft. (3 m) wide, 10.8 ft. (3.175 m) tall
- Upper structure rotation: Continuous 360-degree
- Dump box: Rounded Hardox steel dump box with telescopic cylinder
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