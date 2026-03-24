[Video] Turntide’s EDU Speeds the OEM Development Cycle
24 March 2026
At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Turntide Technologies’ Josh Felt highlighted the company’s systems approach to supporting electric vehicle applications with solutions such as the axial flux Electric Drive Unit (EDU), which integrates an inverter, gearbox and electric motor into a customizable, scalable platform designed to help speed new product development.
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