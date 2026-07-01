[VIDEO] Volvo’s Ray Gallant Sees Shift to Site-wide Approach to Innovation

Ray Gallant, vice president, Sustainability and Innovation, Volvo Construction Equipment, and Becky Schultz, editor of Power Progress, explore how the construction industry is shifting from machine-centric innovation to a holistic, site-wide approach that prioritizes people, productivity and sustainability. He examines the role of technologies such as AI in achieving this, the cultural and collaboration challenges ahead and the potential for such tools to help create safer, more efficient and sustainable jobsites.

Audio versions of this interview are also available on SoundCloud and Spotify.