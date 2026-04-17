[Video] Wacker Neuson Shows Latest Compaction Lineup
17 April 2026
At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Luke Sevcik, product application and training specialist, Wacker Neuson, discusses the features and capabilities of the company’s redesigned RTSC4 trench roller and DPU62 diesel and BPU62 gas-powered plate compactors, as well as battery platform options available for the company’s light compaction equipment.
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