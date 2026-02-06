VMAC to highlight jobsite power options at ConExpo

VMAC is a North American company celebrating 40 years of designing and manufacturing mobile compressed air power systems. During a virtual press briefing hosted by the organizers of ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, the company announced plans to highlight three of its latest product developments during the event (Booth S62331).

The G90 gas-powered air compressor with FlexDrive Airflow Management System (AMS). (Photo: VMAC)

According to Jomo Green, vice president of Marketing and Sales at VMAC, the most significant addition to the company’s lineup is the G90 gas-powered, above deck air compressor. Incorporating the FlexDrive Airflow Management System (AMS), the G90 is said to be the only gas-driven air compressor that automatically adapts to deliver optimal air flow and pressure, producing up to 90 cfm at 100 psi continuously and up to 50 cfm at 170 psi when higher pressure is required.

“Historically, mobile air compression has forced operators to compromise, choosing air flow or high pressure or multiple machines to cover different applications. The G 90 was developed to eliminate those tradeoffs,” Green stated. “The FlexDrive AMS automatically adjusts compressor output in real time based on air demand and engine load. No operator input is required. The G 90 delivers only the air that’s needed when it’s needed.”

The G90 is powered by a Honda IGX800 V-Twin EFI gasoline engine matched with a VMAC EC100 encapsulated rotary screw air end. “The system is designed for durability, reduced maintenance and a true 100% duty cycle for continuous operation,” Green said.

Engineered for low-noise operation (73 dB at high idle), the unit includes auto and standby modes that shut the system down when air demand stops, reducing fuel consumption, wear and jobsite noise, Green said. Digital controls provide real-time operating data, diagnostics and service intervals, with optional telematics enabling remote monitoring.

The G90 can support a mix of tools, from breakers and rock drills to cutting equipment, impact tools and more. “For contractors and fleet operators, the G 90 reduces reliance on large tow-behind compressors, simplifies equipment staging and improves mobility, especially on constrained jobsites,” Green added.

Six-in-one system

Another product set to be highlighted is VMAC’s new 6-in-1 gas-driven multifunction power system.

“It is one of the only gas-powered multifunction systems on the market that also integrates hydraulic capability,” Green asserted. “Many service fleets today rely on multiple standalone machines that support air, power, welding, battery service and hydraulics. The VMAC 6-in-1 consolidates these capabilities into a single compact system, delivering 40 cfm of rotary screw compressed air, 8 kW of electric power, up to 250 amps of welding, 12 V and 24 V battery charging, 300 amps of boosting and 8 gpm of hydraulic power.”

The 6-in-1 gas-driven multifunction power system includes integrated hydraulic capability. (Photo: VMAC)

The unit’s compact design and smaller overall footprint frees up deck space and minimizes vehicle weight impact, said Green, “an increasingly important consideration for fleet payload management.”

The 6-in-1 incorporates a 779cc Honda iGX800 V-Twin EFI gas engine and VMAC oil-injected rotary screw air end. It is capable of operation without running the truck engine, which Green said reduces idling, fuel consumption and vehicle wear. Noise reduction features and standby mode allow operation at as low as 59 dB at low idle, supporting safer communication and reduced jobsite disruption, Green noted.

Simplified controls allow users to seamlessly switch between operations, whether using a single function or all functions simultaneously.

“For service truck fleets, the 6-in-1 offers a clear path to lower complexity and reduced total cost of ownership,” Green stated.

Air compression goes electric

“VMAC is also preparing fleets for the industry’s gradual transition to more electrification. In partnership with Stealth Power, we developed the E30 electric rotary screw air compressor that’s designed for next-generation service trucks and vans operating in urban or regulated environments,” Green explained.

The E30 pairs VMAC’s rotary screw air compressor with Stealth Power’s advanced NMC battery technology. (Photo: VMAC)

The E30 delivers 30 cfm at 100 psi and operates at approximately 66 dB, providing quiet, clean jobsite power. The unit pairs VMAC’s belt-driven, 100% duty cycle, oil-injected rotary screw air compressor with Stealth Power’s advanced NMC battery technology, which provides up to 45 minutes of runtime at full air output with zero jobsite emissions. The batteries can be charged with independent 120 V shore power.

The E30 also includes the QSD165D electric motor with ASI BAC8000 controller, the VMAC OLED display panel and optional data collection module to monitor usage, performance and system health. Designed to withstand extreme weather or heavy daily use, the complete system, including batteries, has a footprint of less than 22 x 28 in. and weighs just 395 lb.

“For contractors and fleet managers evaluating electrification strategies, the E 30 offers a practical, job-ready solution aligned with emerging regulatory and sustainability requirements,” said Green.

Across all VMAC systems, our focus is consistent: reduce complexity, improve efficiency and deliver reliable performance in real world conditions. And by saving space, reducing weight, lowering fuel consumption and minimizing downtime, our solutions helps crews and fleets work more productively every day.