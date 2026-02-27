Responsive Image Banner

Voith Turbo names new N.A. VP of Sales

27 February 2026

Voith Turbos names Michal Kalita as Vice President of Sales for the Industry Division in North America Michal Kalita

Global technology company Voith has announced the addition of Michal Kalita as Voith Turbo’s new vice president of Sales for the Industry Division in North America.

Kalita will be based at Voith’s Houston, Texas, location. The Houston team provides a variety of OEM services including repairs, retrofitting and overhaul services for Voith products – such as industrial and high-speed gearboxes, Vorecons, torque converters and fluid couplings – as well as non-Voith products.

Kalita brings more than 20 years of experience in the rotating machinery industry to his new role. Prior to joining Voith, he served as director of Global Service for Ebara Elliott Energy and held various commercial and operational leadership roles at Sulzer.

“Michal’s strong global experience and track record of steering data-driven strategies that optimize performance will bring value for our team and for our customers. We look forward to building on the success achieved so far in North America,” said Ralf Dreckmann, president of Voith Turbo, North America.

“The customer is the central focus of everything the team does at Voith,” said Kalita. “I’m looking forward to being at the forefront of continuing that level of dedication for our customers throughout North America.”

