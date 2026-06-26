Volkswagen to sell majority stake in Everllence

Volkswagen Group said it will sell its majority stake in Everllence with 51% to be transferred to Bain Capital, after which it said it intends to focus on its core business. In the medium term, Volkswagen will remain a major shareholder in Everllence with a 49% stake. The envisaged transaction is expected to generate proceeds of approximately 7.4 billion euros for Volkswagen.

“The transaction lays the groundwork for the sustainable continuation and further acceleration of our successful growth trajectory,” said Uwe Lauber, CEO of Everllence. “Bain Capital’s financial strength, strategic expertise and global network are expected to strengthen our position to drive innovation, scale up cutting-edge technology and tap into new markets. At the same time, we are committed to remaining a reliable partner for our customers – with the clear ambition of making key industries worldwide more efficient, successful and climate-friendly.”

(Photo: Everllence)

With around 16,000 employees and revenue of 4.9 billion euros, Everllence ranks among the world’s largest manufacturers of large engines and turbomachinery. Since its acquisition by the Volkswagen Group eight years ago, the company was reportedly strategically realigned, operationally streamlined and repositioned in June 2025 under the name Everllence. It was previously known as MAN Energy Solutions.

Over the past six years, Everllence has grown steadily and has repeatedly reported record order intake figures. As at May 31, 2026, the book value of Everllence SE in the balance sheet of Volkswagen AG amounted to approx. 3.4 billion euros.

“We are systematically driving forward the transformation of the Volkswagen Group and creating competitive structures,” said Arno Antlitz, CFO and COO of the Volkswagen Group. “This also includes the active management of our numerous companies and shareholdings. Following the conclusion of the envisaged transaction, Everllence will gain a strong partner in Bain Capital. Together we will continue to consistently align Everllence specifically to market requirements – thereby harnessing growth opportunities. In parallel with this, the Volkswagen Group will reduce the complexity of its structures, streamline its management, strengthen its financial position and increase its financial flexibility. Our shareholders can also benefit from this transaction in many ways: on the one hand, through the Volkswagen Group’s strengthened financial position; on the other, through a share in Everllence’s future value and growth potential.”

It is expected to continue its growth in the markets of global shipping, data centers and the energy sector under the new ownership structure.

Safeguards for the company’s German sites have been agreed upon as part of the transaction. Sites in Augsburg, Oberhausen, Berlin, Hamburg and Ravensburg will be retained under the new ownership structure at least until the end of 2030. Everllence employs around 16,000 people at more than 140 sites globally.

The transaction is subject to the completion of the information and consultation process in France and other conditions, including obtaining the required regulatory approvals.