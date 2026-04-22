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Volvo CE’s Scott Young on electric’s ‘bumpy’ path

KHL Staff

22 April 2026

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, there seemed to be less emphasis on electric equipment, with the notable exceptions of the Volvo Construction Equipment stand, our colleague Andy Brown, Construction Briefing editor, observed. He sat down with Scott Young, president of North America at Volvo CE, who conceded that electric construction equipment is less of a conversation than it used to be in the region.

However, Young went on to state that, with technology development pushing down the initial price of investment and the total cost of ownership (TCO) equation looking increasingly positive for electric machines, there is reason to be optimistic.

“In our booth, we have the electric products by our diesel products because that’s what a job site would look like for a customer as they go through the transformation,” he commented. “The thing that we think supports the future of that market is now we’re into the TCO discussion and we see the technology cost coming down as the technology advances.

“We know that this is a bumpy adoption curve,” he added.

Young went on to share further thoughts on demand for electric machines, as well as the opportunity for the construction market in North America, which he described as “resilient.”

Click here to read more in this exclusive interview.

Volvo CE Volvo Construction Equipment Construction Briefing electric construction equipment electric equipment electric machines ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 Scott Young Andy Brown
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