Production begins for Volvo CE electric ADTs

First machines will be delivered to customers in the UK and Norway.

The electric articulated haulers are being produced at Volvo CE’s Braås site in Sweden – where the company’s first articulated hauler, a BM-Volvo 631, was unveiled in 1966. (Photo: Volvo CE)

With the start of production on its A30 Electric and A40 Electric articulated dump trucks (ADTs), Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) said it has become the first manufacturer in the world to bring that size of electric hauler into serial production.

The A30 Electric and A40 Electric have payloads of 29 tonnes and 39 tonnes and are among the largest in Volvo CE’s portfolio of electric solutions. Depending on application, the lithium-ion batteries used in the machines can reportedly run up to six hours on a single charge.

“Starting serial production of electric articulated haulers of this size is a proud moment for Volvo CE. It shows that our ambition to lead the transformation of our industry is backed by real execution,” said Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo CE. “This milestone proves that electric solutions are ready to meet the demands of heavy, high-productivity applications, and that meaningful change is underway.”

First revealed at Bauma 2025 in Munich, Germany, the A30 Electric and A40 Electric the first machines will be delivered to customers in the UK and Norway with additional deliveries to selected customers across Europe planned for the second half of 2026. The electric ADTs are expected to help customers in the quarrying and mining segments.

The electric articulated haulers are being produced at Volvo CE’s Braås site in Sweden – where the company’s first articulated hauler, a BM-Volvo 631 that was nicknamed Gravel Charlie, was unveiled in 1966.

“There is a real sense of pride in seeing this move from ambition to reality – not just because we are first, but because we are delivering exactly as promised,” said Fredrik Tjernström, Electromobility Solutions sales, Volvo CE. “Customer interest since Bauma has been strong, with demand extending beyond the initial production schedule.”