Volvo Group announces settlement with CARB

Volvo Group North America has reached a settlement with the California Air Resources Board (CARB), resolving allegations by CARB regarding the adequacy of the description of certain emission controls on model year 2010-2016 engines installed in the company’s trucks sold in the state.

Under the settlement, Volvo Group has agreed to pay USD $12.5 million in civil penalties, USD $71.0 million to CARB’s Air Pollution Control Fund, spend USD $108 million on California emission reduction projects under a plan to be submitted for CARB approval within a year, and to reimburse USD $5 million of CARB costs. In addition, the company will make available software updates and a partial warranty extension for about 7,200 model year 2014-2016 engines in California.

In announcing the settlement, Volvo Group said that it proactively disclosed the issues that were the subject of CARB’s concerns nearly a decade ago and has cooperated with CARB to resolve the matter. It went on to note its internal review found no evidence that anyone acted in bad faith, and the settlement is explicitly without admission of liability.

Volvo Group stated that it “has always intended to comply with relevant regulations and conducts rigorous testing to ensure that its engines are compliant with all emissions requirements.” No performance or safety issues are associated with the engines in question.

The company is not aware of any additional investigations related to its engines’ emissions compliance in the U.S., it added.