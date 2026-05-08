Volvo Penta, Aus Ships partner on Australian first

Australian shipbuilder Aus Ships and Volvo Penta have announced a collaboration to develop Australia’s first 100% electric drive passenger ferry. The project will serve as a demonstrator to advance understanding of electric propulsion in marine environments, prior to entering operation.

The project is intended to validate scalable electric marine propulsion solutions for Australia’s waterways. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

“This project represents a bold step towards low-emission transport in Australia. What we’re doing here goes beyond deploying new technology – it’s about validating a complete, integrated solution that delivers efficiency, reliability and confidence for operators,” said Philippa Wood, head of Volvo Penta Oceania.

“From a ship designer’s and builder’s perspective, integrating this level of propulsion and control capability into a commercial passenger vessel opens new possibilities for both efficiency and passenger experience,” Tommy Ericson, director of Aus Ships, added.

The project is supported with an AUD 2 million grant from the Australia-Singapore Low Emissions Technologies (ASLET) initiative, which is funded by the Australian and Singaporean governments and is co-delivered by Australia’s national science agency, the CSIRO and the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore. The funding supports the development of maritime decarbonization solutions while strengthening regional industry capability and accelerating emissions reduction.

The electrically driven passenger ferry will feature a twin installation of the Volvo Penta IPS450E electric propulsion system – making it the first vessel globally to enter the market with this configuration, the announcement stated.

The electrically driven passenger ferry will feature a twin installation of the Volvo Penta IPS450E electric propulsion system. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

“In this installation, we’re using twin IPS450E electric drivelines, each delivering 250 kW of power. The aim is to allow the vessel to operate using renewable energy sources with improved efficiency – while maintaining performance,” Wood explained. “For Volvo Penta, this is about more than a vessel. It’s about validating scalable electric marine propulsion solutions for Australia’s waterways.”

The vessel will combine a 460-kWh onboard battery pack with solar panels to create a flexible energy ecosystem. A Volvo Penta D4 variable-speed gen-set will serve as a range extender to support extended operational capability during the ferry’s demonstration phase across Australia.

The IPS drives for the ferry, which is currently under construction, have been delivered, with additional electric components arriving in the coming months and the majority of hardware expected on site by July. Commissioning of the vessel is due to be completed in Q4 2026.

Beyond delivering a single vessel, the project is designed as a scalable platform for future deployment across Australian waterways. Long-term ambitions include the development of a fleet of similar ferries serving key routes along the east coast, including Brisbane and Sydney.

“We see this as a defining moment for the Australian marine industry. By combining our shipbuilding experience with Volvo Penta’s advanced electric propulsion technology, we are not only delivering a first-of-its-kind vessel – we are also laying the groundwork for a new generation of sustainable electric passenger ferries,” said Ericson. “This is about creating a scalable model that can be replicated across the region.”