Volvo Penta demonstrates growth, total power solutions focus

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, March 3-7 in Las Vegas, Nev., Volvo Penta plans to demonstrate its rapid growth and commitment as a total power solutions provider (Booth S80215). Since CONEXPO 2023, the company said it has doubled its industrial engine sales in North America.

At ConExpo, Volvo Penta seeks to show its commitment as a total power solutions provider. (Source: Volvo Penta)

With global data center construction projected to increase sixfold by 2027, demand is rising both for robust construction-site power and dependable backup power once facilities are operational. Volvo Penta offers a portfolio that includes Tier 4 Final/Stage V-certified engines, natural gas solutions, renewable fuel compatibility and battery-based energy storage systems to support the rapid expansion of mission-critical digital infrastructure.

To highlight its offerings, on display will be the recently introduced G17 natural gas engine, which operates on both pipeline-quality, conventional natural gas and renewable natural gas, and is designed to deliver dependable performance that scales with the demands of high-growth sectors such as data centers.

Volvo Penta will also show its customer-focused approach to the energy transition through a new, interactive digital table that will provide an expanded view into the company’s power ecosystem, illustrating how its technologies are integrated to support a wide range of customer applications.

In addition, attendees can learn about the company’s industrial services and solutions, working closely with OEMs and operators from engineering and integration through aftermarket support and a global service network, for a full lifecycle of end-to-end support.

A connectivity display will demonstrate how Volvo Penta Connect gives customers and fleet owners data-driven performance monitoring and maintenance planning access, guiding users to smarter decisions for optimal performance and care.

Volvo Penta is participating in ConExpo along with Volvo Group sister companies Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks and Volvo Financial Services.