Volvo Penta launching hybrid yacht propulsion system

Volvo Penta has revealed details of a new D13 IPS Hybrid yacht propulsion system that it plans to bring to market later in 2026. The fully integrated hybrid-electric platform – built on the company’s existing IPS technology with its standardized footprint – combines propulsion, electric motors, batteries, energy management and controls into a single package.

Volvo Penta said its D13 IPS Hybrid is designed to provide near-silent operation, intuitive control and a unique level of system integration. (Source: Volvo Penta)

The D13 provides propulsion power from 515 to 735 kW (IPS900 to IPS1350), with electric propulsion power of 160 kW. The LFP battery packs – specially designed for the D13 IPS Hybrid – come in small (147 kWh) and large (221 kWh) variants. Charging power is 43 kW AC/215 kW DC/250 kW in generator mode.

The IPS Hybrid power distribution unit (PDU) features technology unique to Volvo Penta aimed at reducing cabling, weight and installation time, the company stated. Its smart, integrated design consolidates key components in one place, simplifying serviceability.

All system components are connected through Volvo Penta’s Electronic Vessel Control (EVC) system, ensuring that features such as Joystick Driving, Assisted Docking, Autopilot and Glass Cockpit operate seamlessly across all drive modes. This integration is said to provide precise control, particularly in low-speed maneuvering and tight docking situations, while maintaining a consistent and intuitive user experience.

The D13 IPS Hybrid combines propulsion, electric motors, batteries, energy management and controls into a single package. (Source: Volvo Penta)

“Our new Volvo Penta D13 IPS Hybrid is a complete helm-to-propeller marine solution,” said Hanna Ljungqvist, president of Volvo Penta’s Marine Business. “By delivering a fully integrated package with one point of responsibility, we simplify everything from design and installation to operation and service, while elevating onboard comfort and performance.”

According to the company, by offering a complete hybrid electric yacht propulsion system, it reduces the need for multiple suppliers and streamlines the entire build process.

“By working as a single partner across the full system, we can support customers from initial design through installation and operation,” said Nicola Pomi, vice president of Yacht & Superyacht Sales at Volvo Penta. “This level of co-engineering and collaboration enables more efficient builds, optimized performance and greater flexibility in yacht design.”

The D13 IPS Hybrid is fully compliant with IMO II/III and EPA Tier 3 standards. It is also compatible for use with HVO100, a renewable paraffinic fuel that can reduce emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional diesel.