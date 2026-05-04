Volvo Penta-powered spreader debuted in Brazil

Volvo Penta announced it has partnered with Stara, a Brazilian agricultural equipment manufacturer, to power Stara’s new Hércules 9.0 self-propelled spreader. The new model equipped with the Volvo Penta D8 engine was on display at Agrishow 2026, which took place last week in Ribeirão Preto – SP, Brazil.

The new Stara Hércules 9.0 has a 9-ton fertilizer hopper and is powered by the Volvo Penta D8 engine. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

The Hércules 9.0 offers a higher-capacity machine with a 9-ton fertilizer hopper designed to increase productivity and maximize uptime for operators by reducing refill time. At the heart of the new model is the 7.7 L Volvo Penta D8 Stage IIIA engine rated 218 to 340 hp (160 to 250 kW), depending on model. The engine delivers high power density and strong torque (1,075- to 1,360-Nm peak torque) at low engine speeds (2,210-rpm rated speed; 1,400 rpm at max torque). By operating effectively at lower rpm, Volvo Penta said the D8 helps reduce fuel consumption and supports smoother machine operation.

“The strong, steady engine torque allows the machine to operate at a consistent speed, enabling an even spread,” said Gabriel Barsalini, head of Volvo Penta Brazil. “The power density of the proven D8 and the robustness of the Volvo Penta solution have impressed Stara and its customers.”

At the heart of the Stara’s new Hércules 9.0 self-propelled spreader is the 7.7 L Volvo Penta D8 Stage IIIA engine. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

In 2025, 11 pilot Hércules 9.0 self-propelled spreaders were delivered to key customers across Brazil and monitored in various working conditions to validate product performance and reliability in the field. Following this testing phase, serial production began, and the first units are due to arrive with customers this month.

“Stara customers who have been operating the Hércules 9.0 with the Volvo Penta engine are experiencing clear productivity gains,” said Cristiano Paim Buss, director of Research and Development at Stara. “Machines equipped with the Volvo Penta D8 are achieving increases of 10% to 15% in working speed, while reducing fuel consumption by around 15% to 20%, depending on terrain conditions.”

He went on to state, “The system is very well matched with the machine’s distribution system, delivering efficient performance in the field. Another benefit is reduced noise, as the engine operates at lower rpm. This ensures acoustic comfort and less vibration inside the cabin.”

The D8 engine was featured in the Hércules 9.0 self-propelled spreader on Stara’s booth, as well as in the Volvo Penta booth. Volvo Penta also highlighted its G13 and G17 engines at the show, which are alternative fuel solutions for stationary power. The G13 enables farms to harness biogas and biomethane, while the G17 runs on pipeline-quality conventional natural gas and renewable natural gas.