Volvo Penta to show IPS Hybrid system for commercial vessels

Having unveiled its D13 IPS Hybrid propulsion system for yachts, Volvo Penta has reported it will show a version of the IPS system intended for commercial vessels at Seawork 2026.

Designed to support demanding duty cycles common across commercial applications, the fully-integrated platform offers efficiency, control and safety in a helm-to-propeller package.

As outlined by Volvo Penta, the package in question combines electric motors, batteries, energy management and controls with an internal combustion engine. The platform has been engineered to offer better control in operation, together with improved ease of servicing.

IPS Hybrid propulsion system for commercial vessels (Photo: Volvo Penta)

The package includes Volvo Penta’s Electronic Vessel Control platform, which provides real-time access to data covering energy use, charging, battery status and power flow, all on a new 24-inch display. Other features include Joystick Driving and Assisted Docking.

Perhaps best of all, the IPS Hybrid system is available through a single supplier, effectively eliminating compatibility issues and reducing installation complexity.

Intended applications include passenger ferries, coast guard vessels, off-shore crew transfer and other working boats.

“Marine commercial operators need solutions they can rely on every day, in every condition,” said Hanna Ljungqvist, president of Volvo Penta Marine Business.

“Our IPS Hybrid has been developed to meet those expectations by bringing together the manoeuvrability and efficiency of our IPS platform with integrated hybrid-electric capability in a complete package designed to support uptime, simplify operations and deliver long-term value.”

Seawork 2026 is an annual event highlighting new products for commercial vessels and marine workboats. Held at the docks in Southampton, UK, this year’s edition will be from June 9-11 (Tuesday – Thursday).