Volvo Penta, Wajax helped MacLean source new engines

MacLean Engineering will use Volvo Penta’s 5 L and 8 L engines in Tier 3 and the dual-label U.S. EPA Tier 4/EU Stage V certification versions. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Communication and trust are important to a successful interpersonal relationship. That’s true in business, too. When an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and an engine distributor maintain their happy marriage, their customers are the winners. Recently, mining equipment specialist MacLean Engineering saw several engine models used in its utility vehicles made obsolete by the suppliers, so the partners got to work on a solution.

Wajax is a distributor of Volvo Penta engines. Over the years, MacLean installed the engines in some of its underground mining equipment. As such, it wasn’t a complete surprise when, late last year, MacLean selected Volvo Penta as its primary supplier of Tier 3 and Stage V diesel engines across its range of mining equipment.

By no means was it a flippant decision, however.

Behind the scenes, MacLean worked to determine the direction its revised engine strategy would take. For example, it surveyed its customers for feedback.

“On the dealer development side, Wajax supports MacLean with all of the engine products. The team ensures they get everyone trained and make sure they have parts in stock,” said Bill Pacey, director of Industrial Distribution, Volvo Penta North America. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

No easy decision

“When we looked at all the responses, a good portion of our customers trusted that we would select the right partner, one that would support the equipment,” said Maarten van Koppen, vice president for Product Management for MacLean. “And then there were a significant amount of people who had a strong preference for Volvo Penta, and that’s mainly on the back of the service and support they offer.”

Considered one of Canada’s largest underground mining equipment OEMs, the Collingwood, Ontario-based MacLean Engineering began in a garage more than 50 years ago and today is operated by third-generation family members of the late founder, Don MacLean. The company focuses on mine utility vehicles, shotcrete and concrete haulers, roof bolters and other machines that support production equipment such as loaders and haul trucks.

“MacLean Engineering is an engineering company – it’s in its name,” said Joe Di Pede, vice president, Powertrain, Wajax, “and they’re very engineering heavy. Other customers may really lean on our knowledge and the engineering background that we supply. But with MacLean, we work in partnership with them when providing support. We supplied the Volvo Penta solution, and they studied it line by line. They’re very in tune with how we need to integrate with their products.

“We’ve been a partner with MacLean for three decades now, so we’ve been a trusted resource for them. It all falls back on trust. They have to trust that what we’re telling them is accurate, and we’ve built up that same relationship with other customers in Ontario that build similar pieces of equipment. The quality of the product in question plays into it, too, obviously.”

MacLean Engineering will use Volvo Penta’s 5 L and 8 L engines in Tier 3 and the dual-label U.S. EPA Tier 4/EU Stage V certification versions. All of the engines meet Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and Canadian Centre for Mineral and Energy Technology (CANMET) regulations, as well.

When it comes to daily functions with OEMs, dealers and fleets, distributors work with them directly on Volvo Penta’s behalf. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Not an easy change

“It’s very labor intensive, from a technical standpoint, to change from one engine to another,” said Duncan Finlayson, technical representative, OEM/Mining and Marine Engine Sales, Wajax. “It’s not as easy as just popping an engine out of a car and putting another engine in. There’s a lot that goes into it and that’s been labor intensive, but MacLean is fully engaged with Volvo Penta now and it’s just a matter of continuing on with production.”

A full-service industrial product and service provider, Canada’s Wajax has more than 100 branches coast to coast. The company provides a range of engines for marine, off-highway and on-highway applications as well as new and used construction, mining and forestry equipment.

In the summer of 2025, Wajax was named Distributor of the Year for 2024 during Volvo Penta North America’s annual industrial distributor meeting, in addition to being honored as the top distributor for industrial engine parts. Volvo Penta said its distribution partnerships reinforce its commitment to deliver full-system integration and customer-centric solutions.

“For us, distributors like Wajax – in theory – replace Volvo Penta in their AOR [area of responsibility],” said Bill Pacey, director of Industrial Distribution, Volvo Penta North America, Chesapeake, Va. “While we have field people out there for parts and technical support, when it comes to the day-to-day functions with OEMs, their dealers and fleets, the distributors work with those folks directly. They’re our advocate in the area. They’re our ears to the ground.”

Ventilation rates drive change

Volvo Penta’s Tier 3 diesel engines are an option because MacLean Engineering sells its equipment around the world. However, the company has found that mine operators often opt for cleaner engines in locations where they are not required.

“We are increasingly a global player. Our exports are growing,” said van Koppen. “A large part of our customer base just doesn’t have the fuel quality to support the Stage V engines. However, in some regions, underground equipment will no longer be permitted to have Tier 3 engines, such as Colombia and Chile, where all new equipment has to have Tier 4 Final engines or better. That’s where Stage V engines can certainly play a role. It all depends on how the customer views their world and where they want to go.”

During its industrial distributor meeting last year, Volvo Penta recognized Wajax as Distributor of the Year and Top Sales – Industrial Engine Parts for 2024. Shown accepting the award are Volvo Penta’s Darren Tasker and Joe Di Pede of Wajax. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

The mine operators that want to optimize their fleets are typically looking at ventilation rates, which is one of the most expensive line items in an underground mine. For organizations such as MSHA, ventilation requirements are set in stone and are based on the number of engines in a particular area of the mine.

“Ventilation requirements are a big deal underground, and that’s one of the drivers for mining operators to move from Tier 3 to Stage V,” said Duncan Finlayson, technical representative, OEM/Mining and Marine Engine Sales, Wajax. “There’s a lot of cost saving with being able to reduce ventilation rates. That’s really becoming a driver for moving towards cleaner emissions. Today, we’ve got engineering solutions for their rigs that are both Tier 3 and Stage V because at the end of the day in Canada, they’re not mandated to go to Stage V.”

Supporting a mine operator requires a specialized focus from each party. The conditions are extreme.

“When you take a mining machine and you put it 5,000 ft. underground and run it through rocks and water, it’s a tough environment for an engine to live in,” said Yves Richard, sales manager, MMT Quebec and Ontario, Wajax. “You have to compensate for that through the engineering process to make sure that you cover all your bases. It’s a lot of work to make it all happen and make it happen successfully, so the OEM is happy with it and after it’s delivered to the customer that the customer’s happy. And that’s really the point. It’s not just making MacLean happy. It’s making the miners happy and productive.”

Distribution as the future

“For Wajax, mining is very interesting for two reasons,” said Richard. “Mines operate a lot of hours per year. We’ve got a bunch of OEMs that we supply engines to that might only see 700 hours a year. In mining, we’re seeing 5,000 to 6,000 hours a year. The other thing is that it’s such a harsh environment that you need maintenance. You need field technicians, shop technicians and you need a lot of parts in stock. That makes it very interesting as far as a distributor goes.”

“Our future is distribution,” said Pacey. “We would like all of our off-road opportunities to go through two-step distribution, and we need strong distributors. Wajax is easy to work with because it has locations in the right cities and it understands what’s needed in all the provinces.

“On the dealer development side, Wajax supports MacLean with all of the engine products. The team ensures they get everyone trained and make sure they have parts in stock. It’s a concerted effort to support the OEM and ultimately the mine operator at the end of the day.”