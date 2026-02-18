Responsive Image Banner

Volvo starts production of new VNR regional hauler

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

18 February 2026

Volvo Trucks has announced the start of production for the new VNR model in the United States.

The VNR, described by Volvo as a regional hauler, will be assembled at the company’s River Valley plant in Dublin, Virginia.

Volvo recently invested $400 million in major upgrades for the location, including new facilities for cab welding, plus an upgraded paintshop and material flow systems.

New Volvo VNR features a sloped hood for improved driver visibility New Volvo VNR features a sloped hood for improved driver visibility (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

The Volvo VNR uses a completely new platform, which the company states will help the model complete combined urban/extra-urban routes. Improvements include better forward visibility due to the sloped hood and panoramic windshield.

The VNR will be fitted with the Volvo D13 engine and a 12- or 13-speed I-Shift automated manual transmission. There is a choice of four outputs between 405 and 455 hp.

On top of that, the VNR offers a 7.5% improvement in fuel economy compared to the model it replaces, supported by new powertrain features, enhanced aerodynamics and a stop/start system.

Assembly of the new VNR follows the launch of the long-haul VNL.

Volvo Trucks Volvo regional hauler driver visibility sloped hood VNR Volvo VNR River Valley plant Dublin, Virginia
