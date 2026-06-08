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Volvo Trucks enables over-the-air software updates

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

08 June 2026

Volvo Trucks is introducing unattended over-the-air software updates Unattended over-the-air software updates will enable drivers to leave and return to an updated vehicle. (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo Trucks announced it is taking its remote programming service to the next level with the introduction of unattended over-the-air software updates. The new feature is possible due to the company’s new, connected 24-volt platform in North America.

Scheduled to be launched later this year, the feature will allow updates to run overnight, during driver breaks or while trucks are parked, without requiring drivers to remain with the vehicle. 

“Drivers will be able to start a software update, lock the truck and walk away, whether that’s for a break or at the end of the day, and return to an updated vehicle,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “It’s a simpler way for fleets to keep trucks current without interrupting operations.”

The rapid expansion of over-the-air updates has enabled more than 80% of connected Volvo trucks operating on the latest software and a 24% reduction in unplanned stops, Volvo Trucks stated. The updates enable continuous improvements to critical systems such as engine performance, transmission and battery management.

The company said it has completed more than 18,000 over-the-air software updates in May, with systems capable of dispatching up to 10,000 updates per day across its connected fleet.

“While this type of functionality is becoming standard in the passenger car industry, its impact is significantly greater in trucking, where vehicles are in operation for eight to 11 hours a day. Any time saved directly translates into increased productivity for our customers,” said Voorhoeve.

Volvo Trucks Volvo Trucks North America over-the-air software updates remote programming service connected 24-volt platform Peter Voorhoeve North America
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