Volvo Trucks to focus on improved ROI at IAA Transportation 2026

FH Aero fitted with hydrogen internal combustion engine (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo Trucks has revealed details about what it will present at the upcoming IAA Transportation 2026 trade show, which will be held in Hanover, Germany from September 15-20.

The focus of the Volvo stand will be the company’s range of drivelines, focusing on how these can support the transport industry by delivering reduced emissions and improved return in investment.

The Swedish truck maker will present eight trucks on its stand showcasing the latest diesel, gas and electric drives. A further seven vehicles will be available for test drives.

Some tests will start on the Volvo stand, using electric trucks including the FH Aero Electric. With a full complement of battery packs this model has a maximum range of about 700 km.

The new D13 engine, which has been made still more fuel efficient, will also be available for testing, as will an FH Aero fitted with the upcoming hydrogen internal combustion engine. This is set for launch before 2030.

Along with the trucks, Volvo plans to offer guidance on driveline selection, identifying which model best suits the intended application. This, the company stated, will help customers as they progress on their respective carbon reduction journeys.

“We’re very proud and excited to have so much to show our customers and the transport industry,” said Roger Alm, president, Volvo Trucks. “It’s the result of serious investment and our commitment to empowering drivers, customers and their businesses – not just now but in the future. We’re looking forward to meeting up with all our partners. It’s going to be a great event.”

Trucks expected to be on display in Hall 11, Stand D09 are as follows:

Volvo FH Aero Electric with extended range

Volvo FH Aero

Volvo FH Aero gas-powered

Volvo FH16 Aero

Volvo FH Electric

Volvo FM Electric

Volvo FL Electric

Volvo VNL (North America model)

Volvo will have the following trucks available for test drives:

Volvo FH Aero hydrogen-powered combustion engine test truck

2 x Volvo FH Aero Electric with extended range

Volvo FH Aero with the new D13 engine

Volvo FH Aero gas-powered

Volvo FM Electric

Volvo FL 4x4 crew cab