Volvo Trucks unveils ‘most fuel efficient engine ever’

Volvo Trucks North America showed a new engine designed to meet the 2027 emissions standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on its stand at ACT Expo. The company said the new engine reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by over 80% compared with current standards, delivering the power to support cleaner operations without compromising capability.

The company said the new D13 engine takes all the best learning from Volvo’s previous D13 platform, Volvo’s most produced engine in the world, with aftertreatment technology that has been refined over more than a decade in commercial use. It meets emissions requirements in all 50 states, giving fleets the flexibility to operate across every U.S. market without modification whether they are running highway routes, regional haul, or vocational operations.

“This engine is our most fuel-efficient and reliable engine ever and delivers on every front for our customers: lower emissions, strong performance and compatibility with the fuels and systems fleets already use,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “The 2027 standards build on technology the industry knows well, and we have aligned our production, supply chain and dealer network so customers have what they need from day one.”

Volvo Trucks North America has introduced a new engine designed to meet the 2027 emissions standards set by the U.S. EPA. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

Volvo’s new engine offers expanded horsepower and torque options, with ratings up to 540 horsepower and 1,950 lb.-ft. of torque, giving customers added flexibility to spec the right engine for demanding applications.

Engine braking performance has also been enhanced, delivering up to 630 braking horsepower to provide stronger downhill control and improved drivability for heavy loads and steep grades.

Fuel efficiency is a key focus of the new platform, said the company. The engine is designed to support improved fuel economy for regional haul and vocational customers, while continuing to deliver strong efficiency for long‑haul highway operations. System refinements are aimed at lowering total fuel consumption without adding complexity to daily operations.

The engine is compatible with renewable diesel (R100) and biodiesel blends up to B20, giving fleets added flexibility as alternative fuel options become more widely available.

Volvo engineers built on aftertreatment technology that has been in commercial use for more than a decade, following the current D13 engine. The all-new in-house developed engine will save even more fuel in a wider range of user applications and segments.

The EPA’s 2027 regulations target further reductions in NOx and particulate matter to improve air quality and public health. Volvo’s new engine is designed to meet the EPA’s 35‑milligram NOx standard and comply with emissions requirements in all 50 states.

The new engine will be available across all Volvo truck models and has been developed in parallel with Volvo’s production operations, dealer network, and service infrastructure to support the transition when the EPA 2027 standards take effect on January 1, 2027.