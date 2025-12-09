Volvo Trucks unveils new entry 14-tonne BE FL variant

New 14-tonne FL battery-electric truck (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo Trucks has introduced a new entry-level 14-tonne gross combination weight (GCW) variant of its FL medium-duty battery-electric truck.

The new variant joins the 16- and 18-tonne FL Electric and the FE Electric, which has a GCW of up to 26 tonnes.

The new Volvo FL Electric is offered with several wheelbase choices (3,800 to 6,500 mm), axle configurations and battery capacities, so that each customer can tailor the truck to their specific needs.

“This is a perfect inner-city workhorse with no tailpipe emissions,” said Jan Hjelmgren, head of Product Management at Volvo Trucks. “We are always there to help our customers find the best electric truck for their business. You should only buy as much battery capacity as you need for the task to maximize the productivity in terms of payload capacity and profitability.”

The 14-tonne FL Electric has 145 kW of usable battery capacity which powers a 180 kW electric motor. DC rapid charging from 20 to 80% takes approximately 1.28 hours with eight battery modules.

According to Volvo, the shape and installation location of the batteries ensures that they do not interfere with body installations on the frame.

Production of the new model is expected to start in the second half of 2026.

Volvo now has eight battery-electric truck models in production and has sold more than 5,000 BE units around the world.