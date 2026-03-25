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Voyager debuts 10-in. touchscreen monitor

KHL Staff

25 March 2026

Voyager Safety Systems, a commercial vehicle safety technology provider, debuted a new 10-in. touchscreen monitor (VDM1A) alongside its integrated All-in-One (AIO) Safety System at NTEA Work Truck Week in Indianapolis, Ind., and ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Voyager Safety System's VDM1A monitor debuts alongside the AIO safety system Voyager VDM1A 10-in. touchscreen monitor. (Photo: Voyager Safety Systems)

According to the company, the VDM1A monitor serves as the command center for Voyager’s AIO platform, delivering a modern, intuitive in-cab experience designed to bring passenger-vehicle-style technology and awareness to commercial vehicles, without adding complexity for the operator.

The AIO Safety System integrates multiple safety technologies into a single, centralized solution powered by a unified control module. It automatically aggregates data from connected safety components and presents it through the new single black-box architecture and centralized touchscreen display.

Key system capabilities of the system include:

  • Blind spot detection with side-mirror alerts
  • 360-degree bird’s-eye camera visibility
  • Rear cross-traffic alert while reversing
  • Proximity sensor notifications
  • Digital video recording stored to onboard SD card for incident review
  • System health notifications such as tire pressure monitoring

The new 10-in. touchscreen monitor will be available later in 2026.

Voyager Safety Systems Voyager commercial vehicle safety technology safety technologies commercial vehicles NTEA Work Truck Week CONEXPO-CON/AGG VDM1A 10-in. touchscreen monitor Indianapolis, Ind. Las Vegas, Nev.
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