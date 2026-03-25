Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
Voyager debuts 10-in. touchscreen monitor
25 March 2026
Voyager Safety Systems, a commercial vehicle safety technology provider, debuted a new 10-in. touchscreen monitor (VDM1A) alongside its integrated All-in-One (AIO) Safety System at NTEA Work Truck Week in Indianapolis, Ind., and ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev.
According to the company, the VDM1A monitor serves as the command center for Voyager’s AIO platform, delivering a modern, intuitive in-cab experience designed to bring passenger-vehicle-style technology and awareness to commercial vehicles, without adding complexity for the operator.
The AIO Safety System integrates multiple safety technologies into a single, centralized solution powered by a unified control module. It automatically aggregates data from connected safety components and presents it through the new single black-box architecture and centralized touchscreen display.
Key system capabilities of the system include:
- Blind spot detection with side-mirror alerts
- 360-degree bird’s-eye camera visibility
- Rear cross-traffic alert while reversing
- Proximity sensor notifications
- Digital video recording stored to onboard SD card for incident review
- System health notifications such as tire pressure monitoring
The new 10-in. touchscreen monitor will be available later in 2026.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.