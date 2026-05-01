Walvoil Hydraulic Digital Solutions at Agrishow

Walvoil highlighted new offerings in its Hydraulic Digital Solutions portfolio. (Source: Walvoil)

Italian hydraulics and mechatronics company Walvoil S.p.A highlighted a selection of products and systems from its Hydraulic Digital Solutions at Agrishow, South America’s leading trade fair for agricultural technology, held April 27 to May 1, in Ribeirão Preto – SP, Brazil.

Walvoil debuted its all-new variable displacement piston pumps with ALS control. The pumps’ compact design facilitates installation in narrow spaces, making them suitable for a range of applications. According to the company, their responsiveness and stability ensure optimal comfort for the operator. The new generation of piston pumps is enhanced by sensor installation, compact tandem and various control possibilities.

Also shown was the DPK120 pre-compensated sectional valve for agricultural tractors and front-end loaders, particularly new-generation machines requiring energy efficiency, control precision and integration with electronic systems. It is designed for medium- to high-demand agricultural applications, where multiple hydraulic circuits need to be managed simultaneously while maintaining a stable flow rate.

The all-new NG5 module is designed for the CAN Bus electro-hydraulic control of hydraulic load sensing valves. The NG5 is available for the following sectional valves: DPK120, DPX series, EX series, DPC series. It is also EPD-certified (ref. ISO 14025 and EN 50693).

The DJW joystick is equipped with a high-performance hardware suitable for ISOBUS applications requiring an updated user interface (color and high definition). The new joystick has been designed for security-related applications up to a Performance Level d / SIL 2. It is also completely sealed and dust and water resistant (IP67/IPx9K).

Walvoil also showed its CED technologically advanced electronic control units. Integrated with the company’s valves and components, units support CAN-bus architectures, allow for easy customization via dedicated software and are designed to operate in the harsh environmental conditions typical of the agricultural, earthmoving and industrial vehicle sectors. They are also available for ISOBUS solutions.