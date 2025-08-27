Responsive Image Banner

Wärtsilä chosen for ‘world’s largest’ marine battery hybrid system

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

27 August 2025

Technology group Wärtsilä has been selected as the electrical integrator for a major battery extension project for the Wasaline RoPax ferry Aurora Botnia. The project will increase the ship’s battery capacity from 2.2 MWh to 12.6 MWh, reportedly making it the world’s largest marine battery hybrid system in operation.

Wasaline Aurora Botnia RoPax ferry The battery extension project for the Wasaline Aurora Botnia RoPax ferry will increase its capacity by 10.4 MWh. (Photo: Wärtsilä)

Wasaline’s Aurora Botnia ferry entered into service in 2021 and operates between Vaasa in Finland and Umeå, Sweden. It utilizes a range of integrated Wärtsilä solutions, including four 31DF engines. The ultra-low emissions version of the engine has helped the ferry to significantly reduce methane emissions.

The vessel currently uses biogas and batteries for propulsion. Expanding its battery capacity by 10.4 MWh is a major step in making the ship even more sustainable, the announcement noted.

“Wasaline once again demonstrates its strong commitment to decarbonization by extending the electrification capacity of this ferry. Our latest contribution will optimize the ship’s operations even further, creating fuel savings and a significant reduction in emissions,” said Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä Marine and executive vice president at Wärtsilä Corporation.

Wärtsilä will lead the integration for the battery extension project, deliver the Energy Management System, as well as upgrade the power drives and the control system integration.

The system is scheduled to be commissioned in early 2026. Once commissioned, the Aurora Botnia will act as a floating test lab linked to Wärtsilä’s Sustainable Technology Hub, allowing further development of hybrid technologies to optimize fuel efficiency and minimize exhaust emissions.

