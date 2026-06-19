Wärtsilä forms JV for Energy Storage business

Wärtsilä has agreed to establish a joint venture (JV) with RCT Solutions GmbH, a German engineering company with international experience in solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS), for its global Energy Storage business.

The Energy Storage business provides utility-scale integrated BESS and optimization, as well as high-performance hardware, intelligent controls and optimization software and full-service lifecycle support. It has been the smallest segment within Wärtsilä, with about 480 employees globally and net sales of EUR 694 million with a profitability of 3.3% in 2025.

The ownership structure of the joint venture will be 50% RCT Solutions and 50% Wärtsilä. Under the agreement, Wärtsilä would transfer net assets representing less than 5% of its total net assets into the JV. At a later stage, new investors may join the JV, which could reduce the ownership of the initial shareholders.

“After closing the transaction of the joint venture, Wärtsilä will be partnering with an experienced player with strong capabilities in operating an integrated energy storage business in challenging market conditions,” said Håkan Agnevall, president & CEO, Wärtsilä. “RCT Solutions has the aim to develop into a global vertically integrated battery energy storage system player. This transaction offers an excellent opportunity for the Wärtsilä Energy Storage business to strengthen its competitiveness.”

“By combining Wärtsilä’s proven technology, customer base and project expertise with RCT Solutions’ engineering capabilities, vertical integration know-how and existing manufacturing initiative in the USA, we are creating a foundation to succeed in the rapidly evolving energy storage market,” Peter Fath, CEO, RCT Solutions GmbH, added. “Our focus will be on strengthening competitiveness, accelerating profitable growth and positioning the joint venture as a leading player in battery energy storage worldwide.”

Closing of the transaction is expected in the third quarter of 2026 subject to regulatory and other customary conditions and approvals as well as arrangement of a financing package. At closing, Fath will take on the role of CEO of the joint venture.