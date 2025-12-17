Wärtsilä fuel-flexible engines for Brazilian tugs

The new pusher tugs will each operate with two biodiesel-powered Wärtsilä 20 engines. (Photo: Wärtsilä)

Wärtsilä will supply the main engines for two new pusher tugs being built for Amaggi, a Brazilian operator with a river fleet comprising 212 barges and pusher vessels. The new ships will each operate with two compact Wärtsilä 20 engines equipped with a Wärtsilä Data Collection Unit (WDCU).

The twin engines, which can run on either diesel or biodiesel fuel, will have a total power output of 2,100 kW (2,816 hp). This will enable each ship to push as many as 20 barges carrying a total of 32,000 tons of grain on the Amazon inland waterway system.

Wärtsilä and Amaggi have collaborated for more than 30 years to advance sustainable and efficient river transport solutions in Brazil, the announcement noted. As such, the engines’ ability to run on biodiesel proved a key factor in securing the contract.

“The fuel flexibility of the Wärtsilä engines will enable these two new pusher vessels to operate using environmentally sustainable biofuels,” said Claudinei Zenatti, logistics and operations director, Amaggi. “By using biodiesel, these engines are expected to lower total greenhouse gas emissions, supporting both our company’s environmental commitments and the broader goal of delivering more sustainable river transport.”

Amaggi will be the first pusher tug operator to run its vessels entirely on biodiesel, noted Genil Mazza, newbuilding sales manager, LatAm – Wärtsilä Marine. The WDCU will be used to monitor the engines, which he said will promote performance reliability and the benefit of extended overhaul intervals.

The new ships are currently under construction at the Beconal shipyard, located in Manaus, Brazil, with the Wärtsilä equipment scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in August 2026.